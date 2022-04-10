Auto

Hero Xpulse 200 4V becomes more expensive: Check new prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 10, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

The design and features of Hero Xpulse 200 4V remain unchanged (Photo credit: BikeDekho)

Hero MotoCorp has raised the prices of select motorbikes in India including the Xpulse 200 4V. Following the latest revision in price, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 2,200. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look, gets a full-LED setup for lighting, and is fueled by a 199.6cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine that makes 18.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to rising input costs, almost all automakers in India are raising the prices of their models, and Hero MotoCorp is no exception.

However, the rise in price for the Xpulse 200 4V brings no changes to its design, features, and mechanicals. This might prompt buyers to either search for alternatives in a competitive market or wait for discounts.

Design The bike has spoked wheels and handguards

Hero Xpulse 200 4V has a sloping fuel tank, single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, high-mounted exhaust, prominent beak, handguards, and a raised windscreen. The motorcycle packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with support for turn-by-turn navigation, and rides on spoked wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. It weighs 158kg and has a ground clearance of 220mm.

Information It runs on a 19hp, 200cc engine

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is fueled by a 199.6cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 18.8hp and a peak torque of 17.35Nm.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Pricing

After the latest price hike in India, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V adventure motorbike sports a price figure of Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the cost of the two-valve variant (Xpulse 200 2V) remains unchanged.