Hero Xpulse 200 4V becomes more expensive: Check new prices
Hero MotoCorp has raised the prices of select motorbikes in India including the Xpulse 200 4V. Following the latest revision in price, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 2,200. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look, gets a full-LED setup for lighting, and is fueled by a 199.6cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine that makes 18.8hp of power.
- Due to rising input costs, almost all automakers in India are raising the prices of their models, and Hero MotoCorp is no exception.
- However, the rise in price for the Xpulse 200 4V brings no changes to its design, features, and mechanicals. This might prompt buyers to either search for alternatives in a competitive market or wait for discounts.
Hero Xpulse 200 4V has a sloping fuel tank, single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, high-mounted exhaust, prominent beak, handguards, and a raised windscreen. The motorcycle packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with support for turn-by-turn navigation, and rides on spoked wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. It weighs 158kg and has a ground clearance of 220mm.
The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is fueled by a 199.6cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 18.8hp and a peak torque of 17.35Nm.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.
After the latest price hike in India, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V adventure motorbike sports a price figure of Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the cost of the two-valve variant (Xpulse 200 2V) remains unchanged.