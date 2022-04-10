Auto

Volkswagen cars available with attractive discounts: Check best offers

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 10, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Volkswagen Taigun is available with up to Rs. 85,000 of benefits (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German automaker Volkswagen is offering attractive discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 85,000 on its cars, including the Taigun, Polo, and Vento. The offers are valid only for the month of April and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange offers. Apart from that, a free "My Volkswagen Connect" dongle is available with Polo and Vento models.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volkswagen is one of the biggest automakers in the world. However, in India, it doesn't feature in the top car brands, despite having a presence here for nearly two decades.

The company has now announced huge benefits on Polo, Vento, and the Taigun SUV to boost sales and clear unsold stocks of the cars.

The massive loyalty bonus involved may attract more customers.

Car #1 Volkswagen Polo: Price starts at Rs. 6.45 lakh

Volkswagen Polo's Trendline and Comfortline variants are available with a discount of Rs. 30,000 and a free Connect dongle. The car flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a cascading grille, a rear spoiler, and cornering headlights. Inside, there are five seats, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags. It is powered by a 75hp, 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill and a 108hp, 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine.

Car #2 Volkswagen Vento: Price begins at Rs. 9.99 lakh

Volkswagen Vento is available with benefits worth up to Rs. 40,000, including an exchange offer of Rs. 25,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000. The car has a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb mesh, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It gets a 5-seater cabin and four airbags. The vehicle is fueled by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 109hp/175Nm.

Car #3 Volkswagen Taigun: Price starts at Rs. 10.99 lakh

Finally, Volkswagen Taigun comes with benefits of up to Rs. 85,000, including a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 on all variants, an exchange offer of Rs. 25,000, and a cash benefit of Rs. 50,000. The car features a muscular hood, a chrome grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, ventilated seats, and six airbags. It is powered by a 147.5hp, 1.5-liter or a 114hp, 1.0-liter petrol unit.