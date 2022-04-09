Auto

Ola S1 Pro fire: Government to seek Ola Electric's explanation

Apr 09, 2022

The Centre is likely to seek an explanation from Ola Electric regarding the S1 Pro going up in flames in Pune last month. After several recent incidents of electric scooters catching fire, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had ordered a probe into the issue by the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety. Previously, the company had also ordered an independent investigation.

The EV two-wheeler segment in India has witnessed massive growth in recent times. Between April 2021 and March 2022, 2.31 lakh units of electric scooters were sold, an increase of 564% from the previous fiscal.

With the segment expected to reach bigger numbers, the incidents of scooters catching fire are a serious blow.

It needs to be seen how the stakeholders tackle this issue.

To recall, the Ola S1 Pro sits on a tubular frame and sports an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a smiley-shaped headlamp, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. It houses a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with support for voice control and an all-LED lighting setup. The scooter rides on aluminium alloy wheels and gets a 36-liter under-seat storage compartment

The Ola S1 Pro packs an 8.5kW electric motor paired with a 3.97kWh battery pack. It has a top speed of 115km/h, sprints from 0-40km/h in three seconds, and promises a range of 181km on a single charge.

In terms of safety equipment, the Ola S1 Pro is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. The suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

In India, the Ola S1 Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric two-wheeler is likely to get a price hike ahead of its next purchase window, which will open soon.