Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 tipped to be launched on April 11
Japanese automaker Yamaha is gearing up to launch the updated MT-15 motorcycle in India. In the latest development, ZigWheels has tipped that the bike is likely to be introduced on Monday (April 11) in Chennai at a dealer event. Bookings for the two-wheeler are currently underway. It will get a slew of updates, including inverted front forks and an instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.
- The Yamaha MT-15 has always been a likable bike. However, when it was Indianized, the company cut some corners in the name of cost-cutting, which in turn led to the two-wheeler missing a trick or two.
- The updated version is expected to make amends for some of those mistakes, but it certainly won't be getting a radical makeover like some of you would hope.
The 2022 Yamaha MT-15 will sit on a deltabox frame and have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a rear tire hugger, and a side-mounted exhaust. The bike will pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and shall ride on alloy wheels. It will be offered in Metallic Black, Gray, Racing Blue, and White shades.
The new Yamaha MT-15 will draw power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The mill will generate a maximum power of 18.2hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.9Nm at 8,500rpm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS and traction control for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Yamaha will reveal the availability and pricing details of the MT-15 V2.0 motorbike in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium of about Rs. 10,000 over the current model, which starts at Rs. 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). (Source: ZigWheels)