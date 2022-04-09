Auto

Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 tipped to be launched on April 11

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 09, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

Yamaha MT-15 can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000-10,000 (Photo credit: ZigWheels)

Japanese automaker Yamaha is gearing up to launch the updated MT-15 motorcycle in India. In the latest development, ZigWheels has tipped that the bike is likely to be introduced on Monday (April 11) in Chennai at a dealer event. Bookings for the two-wheeler are currently underway. It will get a slew of updates, including inverted front forks and an instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Yamaha MT-15 has always been a likable bike. However, when it was Indianized, the company cut some corners in the name of cost-cutting, which in turn led to the two-wheeler missing a trick or two.

The updated version is expected to make amends for some of those mistakes, but it certainly won't be getting a radical makeover like some of you would hope.

Design The bike will flaunt a muscular fuel tank

The 2022 Yamaha MT-15 will sit on a deltabox frame and have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a rear tire hugger, and a side-mounted exhaust. The bike will pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and shall ride on alloy wheels. It will be offered in Metallic Black, Gray, Racing Blue, and White shades.

Information An 18hp, 155cc engine will power the two-wheeler

The new Yamaha MT-15 will draw power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The mill will generate a maximum power of 18.2hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.9Nm at 8,500rpm.

Safety It might get ABS and traction control

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS and traction control for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha MT-15 V2.0: Pricing and availability

Yamaha will reveal the availability and pricing details of the MT-15 V2.0 motorbike in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium of about Rs. 10,000 over the current model, which starts at Rs. 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). (Source: ZigWheels)