Tata Safari Gold first impression: Premium and feature-rich special edition

The 2021 Tata Safari Gold edition starts at Rs. 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Special editions are an innovative way of constantly improving your product and also keeping it fresh in the minds of the buyers. Tata Motors has been steadily adding new features to update its popular Safari range. However, the recently-launched Gold edition goes one step further with new color options and an enhanced equipment list. Here's our first impression.

Exteriors

The car gets two new color options and gold accents

The Safari is already a handsome looking SUV but the Gold edition suitably enhances its premium quotient. There are two new color options available: Frost White and Coffee Bean. The former has a matte effect while the latter is more like a dark brown color. The addition of gold accents and black 18-inch alloy wheels are nice touches too.

Interiors

The dashboard comes with a marble finish

Inside, the dashboard gets a unique marble finish instead of the wood panel in the standard Safari. Elsewhere, you can see the gold accents being provided on the instrument cluster, door handles, and the AC vents. The white leather seats also match well with the cabin design and are pretty comfortable. In terms of space, there are no changes over the standard Safari.

Features

From seat ventilation to a panoramic sunroof

With the Safari Gold, Tata Motors has enhanced the equipment list with some essential features. Alongside the new leather seats, there is seat ventilation for the first and second rows; that is useful considering the Indian climate. Other additions include wireless charging, an air purifier, and wireless smartphone connectivity. It also offers a panoramic sunroof and a 9-speaker audio system.

Performance

It offers the same engine options as the regular Safari

The Safari Gold edition carries forward its current powertrain line-up with no changes at all. The sole engine option here is a 2.0-liter diesel motor that makes 170hp of power. You get a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Like the more expensive Land Rover SUVs, the Safari Gold edition also gets a terrain response system with different modes.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

Available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations, the Safari Gold edition costs Rs. 21.89 lakh for the manual version and Rs. 23.18 lakh for the automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom). There is no doubt that the Safari Gold goes beyond the usual special edition template with some welcome design updates and crucial feature additions. Overall, we think it's a desirable premium SUV.