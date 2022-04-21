Auto

2022 BMW 7 Series, with better looks and features, revealed

2022 BMW 7 Series, with better looks and features, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 21, 2022, 10:17 am 2 min read

The 2022 BMW 7 Series is based on the CLAR platform (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has revealed its seventh-generation 7 Series sedan. It will be up for grabs in the global markets in the coming months. As for the highlights, the car has a bold new look and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-biased features. It is offered with a choice of hybrid as well as pure-electric powertrains.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 iteration of the BMW 7 Series offers better looks, more features, and improved performance as compared to the outgoing model. It should attract a lot of buyers in the global markets.

When the car makes its way to India, it will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8 L. The competition in the luxury car segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car has split-style headlamps and 19-inch wheels

The 2022 BMW 7 Series is based on the CLAR platform and has a sloping roofline, sculpted hood, large kidney grille, and split-style headlights with LED DRLs. It is flanked by ORVMs, door handles with an internal touchpad, and 19- to 22-inch wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 5,391mm long and has a wheelbase of 3,215mm.

Interiors The sedan gets a 31.3-inch 8K display for video streaming

The BMW 7 Series has a luxurious cabin featuring a dashboard with a full-width light band and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs a curved digital display for the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. It runs on the iDrive 8 operating system. A roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K 'cinema' screen that offers video streaming via Amazon Fire TV is also available.

Performance The i7 variant promises a range of around 483km

The BMW 7 Series runs on a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine with a 48V mild-hybrid assist (375hp/519.2Nm), and a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 mill with the same mild-hybrid setup (536hp/749.7Nm). The motors are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The i7 variant packs two electric motors linked to a 101.7kWh battery pack and puts out 536hp/744.3Nm. It delivers an estimated range of around 483km.

Information 2022 BMW 7 Series: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 BMW 7 Series carries a starting price-tag of $94,295 (around Rs. 72 lakh). The premium vehicle is expected to make its way to our shores sometime next year.