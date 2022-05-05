Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 250 series hits 10,000 unit sales milestone

Bajaj Pulsar 250 series hits 10,000 unit sales milestone

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 05, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Bajaj Pulsar 250 series debuted in India in October 2021 (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

In a proud achievement for Bajaj Auto, its Pulsar F250 and N250 motorbikes have hit the 10,000 unit milestone in combined sales in India. To recall, the feat was achieved within six months of their debut here in October 2021. As for the highlights, the bikes look aggressive, offer full-LED illumination, and are fueled by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 24.1hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Auto has claimed that in the post-BS6 era, this is the fastest that any 250cc motorbike has hit this sales milestone.

This is indicative of the fact that the Pulsar N250 and F250's good looks and excellent performance have mesmerized Indian customers.

The vehicles rival the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 250 Duke, and Bajaj Dominar 250.

Design The motorbikes are available in three color options

Bajaj Pulsar N250 is a roadster, while the F250 is a fully-faired model. They have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and a side-mounted exhaust. The latter also gets a windscreen. The motorcycles pack a semi-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and ride on alloy wheels. The duo is available in Techno Gray, Racing Red, and Caribbean Blue shades.

Information They run on a 24hp, 249cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 draw power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that makes 24.1hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 21.5Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety They get a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the rider's safety, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbikes are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?

In India, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 naked roadster carries a price tag of Rs. 1.44 lakh, while the fully-faired Pulsar F250 sports a price figure of Rs. 1.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).