Kawasaki starts deliveries of 2022 Ninja 300 bike in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 05, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 debuted in India this April (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has started the deliveries of its 2022 Ninja 300 motorbike in India. To recall, it was launched here last month. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing design and offers a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as a halogen headlamp. It is fueled by a 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 38.4hp.

The Ninja 300 is the entry-level model in Kawasaki's Indian portfolio and the changes in the 2022 model are limited to mere cosmetic updates.

The new version of the vehicle has also received a cost hike on our shores. However, this hardly comes as a surprise considering the stress created by rising input costs on all automakers here.

Design The motorcycle has a windscreen and alloy rims

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 sports a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, a semi-digital instrument, and rides on alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. It is up for grabs in three shades, namely Lime Green, Ebony, and Candy Lime Green.

Information It runs on a 38hp, 296cc engine

The new Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 38.4hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the new version of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the sports bike are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber on the rear end.

Information 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 version of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 sports bike bears a price tag of Rs. 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The two-wheeler is now up for grabs via the brand's dealerships across the country.