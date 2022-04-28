Auto

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched at Rs. 3.37 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 28, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now offered in three color schemes (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese motorcycle giant Kawasaki, has launched the updated Ninja 300 model in the Indian market. At Rs. 3.37 lakh, the 2022 model is Rs. 19,000 costlier than the 2021 iteration which was introduced in the country at Rs. 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 Ninja 300 gets a new Lime Green paint scheme and some updates related to body graphics.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki is one of the top motorcycle brands across the globe and is highly successful in racing. It was one of the first brands from Japan to bring mid- and high-capacity sport bikes to our shores.

Kawasaki has refreshed the Ninja 300 and increased the price as well. However, the hike is not unexpected considering increased input costs for all the automakers.

Design The bike gets a proper super-sport styling with full fairing

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 sports a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, split-seats, an upswept exhaust, and is now available in three color options with modern graphics. It features a twin-pod halogen headlight, semi-digital instrument cluster, an LED taillight, and 17-inch multispoke wheels. The bike has a seat height of 780mm with a ground clearance of 140mm, and tips the scales at 179kg.

Information It is powered by a 38hp, 296cc parallel-twin engine

The new Ninja 300 remains mechanically unaltered. It gets a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine generating 38.4hp/27Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. It also gets dual-channel ABS with disc brakes at both the ends.

Information 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing and availability

Kawasaki India has launched the 2022 Ninja 300 at Rs. 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the bike are open and deliveries are slated to start in the coming days.