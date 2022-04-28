Auto

Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with 543hp engine, manual transmission

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 28, 2022, 01:14 pm 2 min read

Porsche 911 Sport Classic is inspired from 911 Carrera RS of the early-1970s (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has unveiled the 2023 911 Sport Classic model, a retro take on the 911 Turbo S. The production will be limited to 1,250 units worldwide. It features a 3.7-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six engine borrowed from the Turbo S but with no automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive option. With an output of 543hp, it is the most powerful manual transmission RWD car in the automaker's line-up.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 911 Sport Classic comes under Porsche Special Projects division. According to Grant Larson, director of Porsche's Special Projects division, the new 911 Sport Classic an 'analog supercar.'

The limited-run supercar is created as a tribute to its successful predecessor from the early-1970s.

It is touted as a driver's car and is bound to attract Porsche fans and car collectors world over.

Design The modern Porsche draws its styling cues from 1970s era

The 911 Sport Classic is paying homage to the much-loved 911 Carrera RS from the 1970s, incorporating a double-bubble roof and a ducktail spoiler with flared rear-end. It also features the classic Fuchs wheels design in modern interpretation, with 20-inch wheels in front and 21-inch at the back. It gets LED headlights with black housings, wraparound LED taillights with 1963 design, real gold badging.

Information There is a 3.7-liter, twin-turbo engine

The new 911 Sport Classic gets a 3.7-liter, twin-turbo engine from the 911 Turbo S, albeit in a detuned form. The mill generates 543hp/599Nm and is available only with manual transmission. It has ceramic brakes, rear-axle steering, and active suspension management system as standard.

Interiors It has ventilated leather seats and analog tachometer for retro-look

On the inside, the car gets ventilated, leather seats with cloth inserts, cloth door panels, and wood trim on the dashboard, giving it an early-1970s look. It features a 10.9-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For safety, the 911 Sport Classic gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and crash sensors.

Information Porsche 911 Sport Classic: Pricing and availability

Although there is no official word from Porsche regarding the pricing yet, we expect the 911 Sport Classic to start at $208,350 (approximately Rs. 1.59 crore). The supercar will be made available by late 2022 and only 1,250 units will be produced.