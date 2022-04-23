Auto

Benelli BN 125 arrives in Europe in four shades

Benelli BN 125 is backed by a 125cc air-cooled engine (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has launched its BN 125 motorcycle in the European market. Its debut on our shores seems unclear. As for the highlights, the bike has a minimalist look and offers a halogen headlight as well as designer alloy wheels. It draws power from a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 11hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BN 125 is Benelli's smallest bike and draws styling cues from the TNT 302. It should attract a lot of buyers in the Old Continent.

The two-wheeler is unlikely to make its way to our shores in the near future as it seems too costly for the market. If it indeed arrives here, it will have to be priced competitively.

Design The bike is available in four colors

The Benelli BN 125 sits on a steel trestle frame and has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and high-set handlebars. The bike packs a halogen headlamp flanked by bulb indicators and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in four shades: Red, White, Black, and Flash Green.

Information It runs on an 11hp, 125cc engine

The Benelli BN 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 11hp and a peak torque of 10Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli BN 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Benelli BN 125: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Benelli BN 125 motorcycle sports a price figure of €2,499 (around Rs. 2.06 lakh). However, no details related to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.