Jaguar launches F-PACE 300 Sport, 400 Sport with inline-six engines
British automaker Jaguar has launched two new models of its F-PACE SUV, namely 300 Sport and 400 Sport. The new trims serve as the next best options after the top-end F-PACE SVR. Design-wise, the 300 Sport and 400 Sport are identical. They are, however, differentiated by their powertrains. They come with a new Gray finish, Black Pack, and Amazon Alexa connectivity.
- Jaguar's luxury F-PACE SUV line-up has been a hit since its launch. The company has now expanded the series with the addition of 300 Sport and 400 Sport.
- The idea is to provide buyers an option to go for more power without having to shell out money for the F-PACE SVR.
- The new trims, with a mix of luxury and sportiness, will attract buyers.
Jaguar F-PACE 300 Sport and 400 Sport flaunt a sporty design with a premium gray paintwork, a muscular hood, a large black grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a large air dam. They are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, and 21-inch "Style 5105" wheels with a glossy black finish. Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end.
The Jaguar F-PACE 400 Sport is powered by a 3.0-liter, Ingenium, inline-six, turbocharged and supercharged petrol MHEV engine that generates 395hp/500Nm. The 300 Sport is fueled by a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, Ingenium diesel MHEV motor with series-sequential turbocharging and makes 296hp/650Nm.
Jaguar F-PACE 300 Sport and 400 Sport have a luxurious cabin with Windsor leather upholstery, ebony suedecloth headlining, 14-way heated and cooled performance front seats, Meridian sound system, and electrically-adjustable steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and an 11.3-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with Amazon Alexa connectivity. For safety, it has multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and rear collision monitor.
The Jaguar F-PACE 300 Sport is priced at £62,250 (around Rs. 61.7 lakh), while the 400 Sport carries a price-tag of £68,520 (roughly Rs. 67.9 lakh).