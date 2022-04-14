Auto

Jaguar launches F-PACE 300 Sport, 400 Sport with inline-six engines

Apr 14, 2022

Jaguar F-PACE 300 Sport and 400 Sport come with 8-speed automatic transmission (Photo credit: Jaguar)

British automaker Jaguar has launched two new models of its F-PACE SUV, namely 300 Sport and 400 Sport. The new trims serve as the next best options after the top-end F-PACE SVR. Design-wise, the 300 Sport and 400 Sport are identical. They are, however, differentiated by their powertrains. They come with a new Gray finish, Black Pack, and Amazon Alexa connectivity.

Jaguar's luxury F-PACE SUV line-up has been a hit since its launch. The company has now expanded the series with the addition of 300 Sport and 400 Sport.

The idea is to provide buyers an option to go for more power without having to shell out money for the F-PACE SVR.

The new trims, with a mix of luxury and sportiness, will attract buyers.

Exteriors The SUVs have a premium gray finish and designer wheels

Jaguar F-PACE 300 Sport and 400 Sport flaunt a sporty design with a premium gray paintwork, a muscular hood, a large black grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a large air dam. They are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, and 21-inch "Style 5105" wheels with a glossy black finish. Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information The 400 Sport trim has a turbocharged and supercharged engine

The Jaguar F-PACE 400 Sport is powered by a 3.0-liter, Ingenium, inline-six, turbocharged and supercharged petrol MHEV engine that generates 395hp/500Nm. The 300 Sport is fueled by a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, Ingenium diesel MHEV motor with series-sequential turbocharging and makes 296hp/650Nm.

Interiors They have Windsor leather performance seats and Pivi Pro touchscreen

Jaguar F-PACE 300 Sport and 400 Sport have a luxurious cabin with Windsor leather upholstery, ebony suedecloth headlining, 14-way heated and cooled performance front seats, Meridian sound system, and electrically-adjustable steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and an 11.3-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with Amazon Alexa connectivity. For safety, it has multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and rear collision monitor.

Information Jaguar F-PACE 300 Sport and 400 Sport: Pricing

The Jaguar F-PACE 300 Sport is priced at £62,250 (around Rs. 61.7 lakh), while the 400 Sport carries a price-tag of £68,520 (roughly Rs. 67.9 lakh).