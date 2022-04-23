Maruti Suzuki XL6 v/s Kia Carens: Which one is better?
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2022 version of its XL6 in India and is offering the premium MPV via its NEXA network. It is a beefed-up version of the 2022 Ertiga MPV, providing slightly more features and added premium quotient. The facelifted XL6 competes against Kia Carens, which the carmaker refers to as a "recreational vehicle" with premium features. But which one is better?
- The MPV segment in India is expanding thanks to an increased demand for spacious cars with new-age features.
- The XL6 has been a popular model for Maruti Suzuki in India owing to its unique positioning as a rugged MPV along with the good fuel efficiency and space.
- However, competition has caught up with it in form of the Kia Carens MPV.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a sculpted hood, a tweaked grille, more chrome embellishments, LED headlights with DRLs, and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. On the other hand, Kia Carens flaunts a chrome-framed radiator grille, 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels, a thin chrome bar, and split-LED headlamps. The Carens has a slightly longer wheelbase: 40mm more than the XL6 (2,780mm v/s 2,740mm).
The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a 6-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, captain seats for the second row, rear AC vents, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens offers a 6/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging technology, air purifier system, and digital instrument cluster. The Carens' cabin feels more premium with dual-tone interiors.
Both the XL6 and Carens are equipped with features such as multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and hill-hold assist. The former packs a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Suzuki Connect. The latter houses an eight-speaker Bose audio system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Kia Connect.
The XL6 is fueled by a 1.5-liter, DualJet engine with mild-hybrid technology. The setup generates 102hp/136.8Nm with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Kia Carens gets a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 140hp/242Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol mill generating 115hp/144Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor that delivers 113.4hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 ranges between Rs. 11.29-14.55 lakh, while the Kia Carens costs between Rs. 9.6-17.7 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the facelifted XL6 is more attractive than ever before, our vote goes in favor of the Carens as it offers more mature looks, lots of new-age features, a premium cabin, and a wide variety of engine as well as gearbox choices.