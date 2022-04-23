Auto

Maruti Suzuki XL6 v/s Kia Carens: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 23, 2022, 07:15 am 3 min read

Both Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Kia Carens offers captain seats for the middle row

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2022 version of its XL6 in India and is offering the premium MPV via its NEXA network. It is a beefed-up version of the 2022 Ertiga MPV, providing slightly more features and added premium quotient. The facelifted XL6 competes against Kia Carens, which the carmaker refers to as a "recreational vehicle" with premium features. But which one is better?

Context Why does this story matter?

The MPV segment in India is expanding thanks to an increased demand for spacious cars with new-age features.

The XL6 has been a popular model for Maruti Suzuki in India owing to its unique positioning as a rugged MPV along with the good fuel efficiency and space.

However, competition has caught up with it in form of the Kia Carens MPV.

Exteriors XL6 looks more SUV-like with its well sculpted front end

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a sculpted hood, a tweaked grille, more chrome embellishments, LED headlights with DRLs, and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. On the other hand, Kia Carens flaunts a chrome-framed radiator grille, 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels, a thin chrome bar, and split-LED headlamps. The Carens has a slightly longer wheelbase: 40mm more than the XL6 (2,780mm v/s 2,740mm).

Interiors The cabin of the Carens has a more pleasant feel

Kia Carens (Photo credit: Kia) Maruti Suzuki XL6 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a 6-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, captain seats for the second row, rear AC vents, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens offers a 6/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging technology, air purifier system, and digital instrument cluster. The Carens' cabin feels more premium with dual-tone interiors.

Features Both the MPVs offer multiple airbags and ventilated seats

Both the XL6 and Carens are equipped with features such as multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and hill-hold assist. The former packs a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Suzuki Connect. The latter houses an eight-speaker Bose audio system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Kia Connect.

Performance Kia Carens offers more engine options

The XL6 is fueled by a 1.5-liter, DualJet engine with mild-hybrid technology. The setup generates 102hp/136.8Nm with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Kia Carens gets a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 140hp/242Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol mill generating 115hp/144Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor that delivers 113.4hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 ranges between Rs. 11.29-14.55 lakh, while the Kia Carens costs between Rs. 9.6-17.7 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the facelifted XL6 is more attractive than ever before, our vote goes in favor of the Carens as it offers more mature looks, lots of new-age features, a premium cabin, and a wide variety of engine as well as gearbox choices.