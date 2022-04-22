Auto

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge debuts in India; order books open

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is available for ordering in India (Photo credit: Rolls Royce)

British luxury car marque Rolls-Royce has introduced the all-new Ghost Black Badge sedan in the Indian market. This the latest-generation Black Badge model and gets more power the regular Ghost along with improved dynamics and a new 'Low' driving mode. It features several blacked-out elements in a bid to target a younger audience or those that prefer a stealthy look.

Exterior It rides on 21-inch wheels

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge gets darkened styling elements which include the company's trademark 'Spirit of Ecstasy' ornament and the 'Pantheon' grille. It also features 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels with the brand's floating hub caps, large ORVMs, and the famous 'suicide doors.' The lighting tasks are taken care of by an all-LED setup along with illuminated 'Black Badge' doorplates.

Interiors The sedan gets super luxurious cabin with real wood inserts

On the inside, the spacious 4-seater cabin features ventilated leather seats, multi-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It features a bespoke veneer called 'Black Badge Technical Fibre,' which comprises a black base with woven carbon fiber, and a tailor-made interior clock on the dashboard. The famous 'Shooting Star Headliner' adds more effect to the already stunning interior design.

Features The sedan also gets plenty of ADAS functions

With the Bespoke program, each customer will be able to opt from a wide range of 44,000 color choices available with Rolls-Royce or commission their unique shade, if needed. The sedan features multiple airbags and a variety of ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, and also gets a HUD for safety. It even has seat-massage function, a refrigerated compartment, and lamb-wool floor mats.

Performance It has air suspension system

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is powered by a twin-turbo V12 engine which generates 600hp and a massive 900Nm of torque. What makes it special is that the peak torque is generated at a low 1,700rpm. It also features an all-wheel-drive system with a 'Low' driving mode and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The luxury sedan gets air suspension system as well.

Information Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge: Pricing and availability

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge starts from Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom) for the base variant and Rs. 7.95 crore (ex-showroom) for the Extended variant. Customers in India can now book/commission their vehicles.