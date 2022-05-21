Auto

BGauss D15 e-scooter launched in India at Rs. 1 lakh

BGauss D15 promises a range of 115km per charge (Photo credit: BGauss)

BGauss has launched its D15 scooter in India. It is offered in two variants, namely D15i and D15 Pro. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a retro-inspired look and offers several features, including a USB charging socket. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 115km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The D15 is BGauss's flagship scooter in India and offers the perfect combination of old-school looks and decent performance.

The vehicle is expected to appeal to Indian buyers, thereby raising the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment.

At its price point, it takes on rivals such as the TVS iQube, Okinawa OKHI-90, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, and Ather 450X.

Design The scooter flaunts 16-inch wheels and a single-piece seat

The BGauss D15 sports a boxy front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a circular headlight. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, a USB charging port, and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. It has a ground clearance of 175mm, a saddle height of 765mm, and weighs 109kg.

Information It attains a top speed of 60km/h

The BGauss D15 packs a 3.1kW hub-mounted motor linked to one or two 3.2kWh battery packs. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 60km/h and deliver a range of 115km on a single charge.

Safety It gets three riding modes

The BGauss D15 is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling. It also gets three riding modes (Eco, Sports, and Reverse). Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information BGauss D15: Pricing

In India, the BGauss D15 electric scooter starts at Rs. 1 lakh for the D15i model and goes up to Rs. 1.15 lakh for the D15 Pro variant (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).