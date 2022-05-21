BGauss D15 e-scooter launched in India at Rs. 1 lakh
BGauss has launched its D15 scooter in India. It is offered in two variants, namely D15i and D15 Pro. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a retro-inspired look and offers several features, including a USB charging socket. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 115km on a single charge.
- The D15 is BGauss's flagship scooter in India and offers the perfect combination of old-school looks and decent performance.
- The vehicle is expected to appeal to Indian buyers, thereby raising the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment.
- At its price point, it takes on rivals such as the TVS iQube, Okinawa OKHI-90, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, and Ather 450X.
The BGauss D15 sports a boxy front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a circular headlight. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, a USB charging port, and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. It has a ground clearance of 175mm, a saddle height of 765mm, and weighs 109kg.
The BGauss D15 packs a 3.1kW hub-mounted motor linked to one or two 3.2kWh battery packs. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 60km/h and deliver a range of 115km on a single charge.
The BGauss D15 is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling. It also gets three riding modes (Eco, Sports, and Reverse). Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear side.
In India, the BGauss D15 electric scooter starts at Rs. 1 lakh for the D15i model and goes up to Rs. 1.15 lakh for the D15 Pro variant (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).