Yamaha XMax Darth Vader arrives in Brazil: Check features
Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the Darth Vader edition of its XMax maxi-style scooter in Brazil. As for the highlights, the model flaunts black paintwork coupled with red accents, a button panel from Vader's suit, and a picture of the "Death Star" on the livery. It draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 22.8hp of power.
- Darth Vader from the Star Wars universe is a pop culture phenomenon. By introducing a livery inspired by it on the Xmax, Yamaha wants to raise the vehicle's appeal in the Brazilian market.
- If the special edition model ever arrives in India, several enthusiastic customers would like to have their hands on it, considering it to be a piece of memorabilia.
The Yamaha XMax Darth Vader has a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised transparent windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It can store 13.2 liters of fuel, has a seat height of 795mm, and tips the scales at 179kg.
The Yamaha XMax Darth Vader is fueled by a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 22.8hp and a peak torque of 24.5Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha XMax Darth Vader is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.
In Brazil, the Yamaha XMax Darth Vader maxi-style scooter carries a price tag of BRL 28,590 (around Rs. 4.49 lakh). The brand has not announced whether the vehicle will be introduced in India.