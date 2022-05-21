Auto

Yamaha XMax Darth Vader arrives in Brazil: Check features

Yamaha XMax Darth Vader arrives in Brazil: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 21, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Yamaha XMax Darth Vader gets only cosmetic changes (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the Darth Vader edition of its XMax maxi-style scooter in Brazil. As for the highlights, the model flaunts black paintwork coupled with red accents, a button panel from Vader's suit, and a picture of the "Death Star" on the livery. It draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 22.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Darth Vader from the Star Wars universe is a pop culture phenomenon. By introducing a livery inspired by it on the Xmax, Yamaha wants to raise the vehicle's appeal in the Brazilian market.

If the special edition model ever arrives in India, several enthusiastic customers would like to have their hands on it, considering it to be a piece of memorabilia.

Design The scooter has LED lighting and a windscreen

The Yamaha XMax Darth Vader has a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised transparent windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It can store 13.2 liters of fuel, has a seat height of 795mm, and tips the scales at 179kg.

Information It runs on a 23hp, 250cc engine

The Yamaha XMax Darth Vader is fueled by a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 22.8hp and a peak torque of 24.5Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety It gets twin rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha XMax Darth Vader is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Yamaha XMax Darth Vader: Pricing

In Brazil, the Yamaha XMax Darth Vader maxi-style scooter carries a price tag of BRL 28,590 (around Rs. 4.49 lakh). The brand has not announced whether the vehicle will be introduced in India.