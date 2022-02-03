Auto

2022 Honda Vario 160, with sporty looks, arrives in Indonesia

Honda reveals its 2022 Vario 160 scooter (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2022 version of its Vario scooter in Indonesia. It is available in two variants. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and gets a full-LED setup for lighting and a digital instrument cluster. It is fueled by a 160cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 15hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Honda Vario has been in production since 2006. Its 2022 version offers significant cosmetic and mechanical changes compared to its predecessor. It should attract quite a lot of buyers in Indonesia.

The maxi-scooter is unlikely to be introduced in India as the brand will be unable to price it competitively here. However, if it does arrive, it will rival the Yamaha Aerox 155.

Design The scooter has a USB charger and stepped-up seat

The 2022 Vario has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charger, a smart key, a digital instrument console, and rides on blacked-out wheels shod in chunky tires. It can store 5.5 liters of fuel and weighs 117kg (for the ABS model).

Information It runs on a 15hp, 160cc engine

The new Honda Vario is powered by a 160cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 15hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 13.8Nm at 7,000rpm. The mill is linked to a V-Matic automatic gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2022 Honda Vario maxi-style scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with CBS/dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda Vario: Pricing

In Indonesia, the CBS-equipped version of the 2022 Honda Vario carries a price tag of IDR 25,800,000 (around Rs. 1.34 lakh), while the ABS model sports a price figure of IDR 28,500,000 (roughly Rs. 1.48 lakh).