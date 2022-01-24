Auto

Volkswagen starts delivering 2021 Tiguan SUV in India

Jan 24, 2022

Deliveries of 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan have commenced

German automaker Volkswagen has started deliveries of its Tiguan SUV in India. To recall, it was launched here last month in a single, fully-loaded variant. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler bears an elegant look and has a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based features. It is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187hp.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan sports minor cosmetic changes in comparison to the pre-facelift model but misses out on a diesel mill.

The SUV has been priced competitively on our shores and raises the competition in the market to a great extent.

The vehicle takes on rivals such as the Citroen C5 Aircross and Toyota Fortuner.

The Volkswagen Tiguan has a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, a muscular hood, and narrow LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillamps, and a window wiper grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,509mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,679mm.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 187hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The motor is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The Volkswagen Tiguan has a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and a 3-zone climate control system. Six airbags, ABS, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers. It also houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In India, the facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan SUV sports a price-figure of Rs. 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The vehicle is sold out for the first quarter of this year and deliveries are currently underway.

What works and what doesn't Volkswagen Tiguan Our Rating Pros: Aggressive styling Feature-packed cabin Impressive performance and handling Decent off-road ability Cons: Lacks ventilated seats No diesel engine on offer