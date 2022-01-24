Auto

2022 Yamaha FZ 25 launched at Rs. 1.39 lakh

2022 Yamaha FZ 25 launched at Rs. 1.39 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 24, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

Yamaha launches 2022 FZ 25 bike in India (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2022 version of its FZ 25 motorbike in India. It is offered in two variants, namely, FZ 25 and FZS 25. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive look and offers an LCD instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.5hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BS6-compliant Yamaha FZ 25 has been available in India since July last year and offers good looks as well as great performance. The introduction of the updated version here should aid in boosting its sales.

The 2022 FZ 25 has been priced competitively on our shores and takes on rivals such as the Bajaj Dominar 250.

Design The bike has split-style seats and alloy wheels

The 2022 Yamaha FZ 25 sits on a diamond frame and has a muscular fuel tank with shrouds, side-slung exhaust, and split-style seats. The FZS 25 variant gets additional fly screen and knuckle guards. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, a bi-functional LED headlight, and rides on alloy wheels. It is available in Racing Blue, Metallic Black, Matte Copper, and Matte Black shades.

Information It runs on a 21hp, 249cc engine

The 2022 Yamaha FZ 25 draws power from a BS6-compliant 249cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine that generates 20.5hp of power at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 20.1Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

Photo credit: Yamaha

In terms of safety equipment, the new Yamaha FZ 25 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha FZ 25: Pricing

In India, the standard version of the 2022 Yamaha FZ 25 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.39 lakh, while the FZS 25 variant sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.43 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).