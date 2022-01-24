Auto

Land Rover Defender 130 previewed in leaked patent image

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 24, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

Land Rover Defender 130 to debut this year (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover is working on the long-wheelbase version of its Defender SUV. It will be known as the Defender 130 and should be unveiled later this year. In the latest development, a patent image of the model has leaked, highlighting its key details. The picture suggests the variant will look identical to the Defender 110 barring a stretched rear section.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Land Rover Defender has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and offers great looks as well as excellent features. The introduction of its long-wheelbase version here should further boost the car's sales.

Once the variant arrives here, the competition in the luxury SUV segment will be raised. It will take on rivals like the BMW X5.

Exteriors The car will have LED headlights and alloy wheels

The Land Rover Defender 130 will have a muscular bonnet, circular LED headlights, a sleek grille, and a large front bumper. It will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, elongated Alpine windows, and alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and LED taillights will grace the rear end. As for the dimensions, it might be 5,100mm long and have a wheelbase of 3,020mm.

Information Three engine choices might be offered

The Land Rover Defender 130 might run on a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 295.8hp/400Nm and a 3.0-liter inline-six mill that generates 394.5hp/550Nm. A 5.0-liter supercharged V8 motor that churns out 517.8hp/846Nm may also be available.

Interiors The SUV might get eight seats and six airbags

Photo credit: Land Rover

The Land Rover Defender 130 is likely to have a luxurious 8-seater cabin, featuring two side-fitted benches for third-row occupants, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should house a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by six airbags, ABS, traction control, and a rear-view camera.

Information Land Rover Defender 130: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Land Rover Defender 130 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the standard model which begins at Rs. 80.7 lakh (ex-showroom).