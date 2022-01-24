Auto

2022 Yamaha XMAX, with new color options, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 24, 2022, 12:25 am 2 min read

Yamaha reveals its 2022 XMAX scooter (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2022 version of its XMAX scooter in Indonesia. Its debut in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the vehicle gets full-LED illumination and is available in two new shades of Matte Green and Metallic Red. It draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 22.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha XMAX is a stylish-looking vehicle with great performance and lots of tech-based features. The introduction of the new color options should boost its demand in the Indonesian market.

However, the chances of the maxi-style scooter's arrival on our shores are pretty slim. If it does debut here, the competition in the market will be raised.

Design The scooter has a charging socket and hazard light

The 2022 Yamaha XMAX has a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up seat, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a 12V charging port, a smart key, a hazard light, and rides on designer wheels. It can store 13-liter of fuel and tips the scales at 179kg.

Information It is fueled by a 23hp, 250cc engine

The new Yamaha XMAX is powered by a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 22.5hp and a peak torque of 24.3Nm. The motor is linked to an automatic gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

Photo credit: Yamaha

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Yamaha XMAX is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control and ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha XMAX: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the 2022 Yamaha XMAX sports a price-figure of IDR 62,000,000 (roughly Rs. 3.22 lakh). The brand is yet to announce details regarding the maxi-style scooter's pricing and availability in other markets.