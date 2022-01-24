Auto

Mob-ion AM1 e-scooter, with a 140km range, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 24, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Mob-ion reveals its AM1 scooter in France (Photo credit: Mob-ion)

French start-up Mob-ion has revealed the AM1 scooter in its home country. It is L1e certified and offered in two variants: single-seater and 2-seater. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a minimalist design and gets an LED headlight as well as a digital instrument console. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 140km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mob-ion AM1 has received Association Française de Normalisation (AFNOR) accreditation, which is given to products with more than 50% localization in France.

The scooter offers good looks, a decent range, and should rack up quite a few sales in the country. However, its arrival in India seems improbable as the brand has no presence here.

Design The scooter has a flat seat and anti-theft system

Mob-ion AM1 has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and round mirrors. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster with support for GPS, an anti-theft system, and an LED headlight. It rides on blacked-out wheels shod in Michelin PowerPure tires and tips the scales at just 92kg. It can also bear a load of 260kg.

Information It attains a top-speed of 45km/h

Mob-ion AM1 packs a 3kW electric motor linked to two removable batteries. The setup allows the scooter to hit a top-speed of 45km/h and deliver a range of up to 140km on a single charge.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Mob-ion AM1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a reverse gear that comes in handy in tight parking spots. Suspension duties on the electric vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Mob-ion AM1: Pricing

In France, the Mob-ion AM1 scooter carries a price-tag of €3,582 (around Rs. 3.02 lakh). It is also offered on rent at a monthly fee of €99 (roughly Rs. 8,360).