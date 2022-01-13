Mahindra, Honda become latest automakers to make their cars costlier

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 13, 2022, 12:30 am 3 min read

Price-hike for Mahindra and Honda cars (Photo credit: Hitesh Harisinghani and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra and Japanese auto giant Honda have raised the prices of their cars in India. Mahindra's Thar, Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700, Marazzo, as well as Alturas G4 have become costlier by up to Rs. 81,000. Separately, the Honda City, Jazz, Amaze, and the WR-V are now up to Rs. 7,000 more expensive on our shores.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra and Honda are the latest brands to join the growing list of carmakers that have raised the prices of their vehicles in India in 2022 due to the disturbed global supply chain and rising input costs.

All the models mentioned here have received a significant price-hike, which might lower their demand as buyers may wait for discounts and offers in the future.

Price-hike Mahindra XUV700 has become costlier by Rs. 81,000

Mahindra Bolero (Photo Credit: CarDekho)

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo became costlier by up to Rs. 34,000 and Rs. 35,000, respectively, and begin at Rs. 9 lakh. The Marazzo has received a price-hike of Rs. 43,000 and starts at Rs. 12.8 lakh, while the XUV700 is costlier by Rs. 81,000 and begins at Rs. 12.95 lakh. The Scorpio is Rs. 53,000 more expensive and starts at Rs. 13.18 lakh.

Information The Alturas G4 now begins at Rs. 28.85 lakh

The Mahindra Thar is costlier by up to Rs. 45,000 and begins at Rs. 13.18 lakh. On the other hand, the Alturas G4 has received a hike of Rs. 8,000 and bears a starting price-figure of Rs. 28.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Car #1 Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.38 lakh

Photo Credit: CarDekho

Honda Amaze has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 7,000 in India. The sedan has a sloping roofline, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a chromed grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with two airbags and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 79.12hp/160Nm.

Car #2 Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 7.71 lakh

Photo Credit: CarDekho

The Honda Jazz is now up to Rs. 6,394 more expensive on our shores. The car sports a chrome-surrounded grille, a rear spoiler, a sunroof, and LED headlights. It has a 5-seater cabin with two airbags and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that churns out 88.5hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 8.82 lakh

Honda has raised the prices of the WR-V in India by up to Rs. 6,919. The vehicle boasts a chromed grille, LED headlamps, rear spoiler, as well as roof rails. Inside, there is a USB charger, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 98hp/200Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol motor that generates 88.5hp/110Nm.

Car #4 Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 11.23 lakh

Photo Credit: CarDekho

Finally, the Honda City has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 6,794 in India. The sedan flaunts a chrome-finished grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and LED headlamps with DRLs. Inside, there are five seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. Two engine options are offered: a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 119.35hp/145Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 98hp/200Nm.