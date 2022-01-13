2022 Range Rover starts at Rs. 2.31 crore; bookings open

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 13, 2022, 11:19 am 2 min read

Bookings for the 2022 Range Rover have started in India (Photo credit: Top Gear)

Jaguar Land Rover is accepting bookings for its 2022 Range Rover in India. The SUV starts at Rs. 2.31 crore but the prices of all the variants will be revealed at the time of launch in a couple of months. It will be available in three trims: SE, HSE, and Autobiography. A First Edition model will also be offered at the time of debut.

Context Why does this story matter?

The fifth-generation Range Rover broke cover in the international markets in October last year and is the first to get a 7-seater model as an option.

Its good looks, long list of features, and choice of engines should appeal to buyers in India. Once it arrives, the competition in the luxury SUV segment will be raised. It will rival Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Bentley Bentayga.

Exteriors The car has flush-fitted door handles and multi-spoke wheels

Photo credit: Top Gear

The new Range Rover has a clamshell hood, a chrome-finished grille with 'gill' motifs, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, ORVMs, and 21- to 23-inch multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, 'RANGE ROVER' lettering, and a gloss black panel that incorporates vertically-positioned LED taillights are available on the rear end of the SUV.

Interiors The SUV gets up to seven seats and air purifier

Photo credit: Forbes

Range Rover has a 4-, 5- or 7-seater cabin, featuring a Cabin Air Purification Pro system with PM2.5 air filtration, a 35-speaker, 1,600W Meridian Signature audio system, a minimalist center console, and a 4-spoke steering wheel. It packs a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel, a pair of 11.4-inch entertainment screens in the rear, and a head-up display.

Performance Petrol and diesel engine options will be offered

In India, the Range Rover will be fueled by 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology that make 395hp/550Nm and 346hp/700Nm, respectively. A 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol mill with 523hp/750Nm output will also be available. All the models will get an all-wheel-drive system. Integrated Chassis Control, all-wheel steering, Terrain Response 2 system, and independent electronic air suspension will ensure better performance.

Information 2022 Range Rover: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Range Rover bears a starting price-tag of Rs. 2.31 crore (ex-showroom). It will be available in standard and long-wheelbase forms. Notably, the First Edition model based on the Autobiography trim will be offered only for one year.