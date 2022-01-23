Auto

Aston Martin DBX S teased; to debut on February 1

Aston Martin DBX S previewed in a teaser (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

British automaker Aston Martin will unveil the 'S' version of its DBX SUV on February 1. It will be the four-wheeler's range-topping trim. In the latest development, the brand has put out a teaser of the upcoming car, revealing some design details. The teaser suggests that it will have a prominent front splitter, a large diffuser on the rear bumper, and new wheels.

Context Why does this story matter?

The DBX S will be the hotter version of the Aston Martin DBX and should offer better looks and performance. It should rack up quite a few sales in the global markets.

Once the model arrives in India, the competition in the luxury SUV segment will be raised. It will take on rivals like Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Roma.

Exteriors The car will have LED headlights and four exhaust tips

Aston Martin DBX S will sport a muscular bonnet with vents, a prominent front splitter, a large black grille, and swept-back eye-shaped LED headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, flush-fitted door handles, and designer wheels. A full-width LED taillight, quad exhaust tips, and a raked windscreen will be available on the rear end.

Information It should run on a 725hp, 5.2-liter engine

The Aston Martin DBX S is tipped to be fueled by a 5.2-liter V12 engine sourced from the DBS Superleggera. The mill churns out a maximum power of 725hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. The gearbox information is unclear as of now.

Interiors The vehicle will get heated seats and a sunroof

The Aston Martin DBX S will have a luxurious cabin with auto climate control, heated seats, parking cameras, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It may pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, traction control, EBD, and electronic stability control.

Information Aston Martin DBX S: Pricing and availability

Aston Martin will reveal details related to the pricing and availability of the DBX S at the time of its unveiling. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the standard DBX which costs Rs. 3.82 crore (ex-showroom).