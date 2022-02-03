Auto

Bajaj-built Triumph bike spied on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 03, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Bajaj-built Triumph bike previewed in spy shots (Photo credit: MCN)

British automaker Triumph is tipped to unveil a Bajaj-built motorbike later this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle sans camouflage has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have an upswept twin-tip exhaust, a full-LED setup for lighting, and a single-piece seat, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

Triumph inked a pact with Bajaj Auto in January 2020 to build affordable motorbikes. The upcoming two-wheeler will be the first model to emerge from that partnership.

The bike is expected to be priced competitively and will rival models built by Royal Enfield. It will also raise the competition in the two-wheeler segment to a great extent.

Design The bike will have 17-inch wheels and knuckle guards

The upcoming Triumph bike will have a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a high-set handlebar with knuckle guards, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike will get a full-LED lighting setup, a TFT instrument console, and 17-inch wheels (19/17-inch wheels will be offered, too). Its fuel storage capacity and kerb weight will be disclosed later.

Information It will run on a 350-500cc engine

The upcoming Triumph motorbike made by Bajaj Auto should be fueled by an engine with a capacity of 350-500cc. However, its power figures and gearbox information will be revealed at a later date.

Safety It will get inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the upcoming Triumph motorbike will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It should also get dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information What about its availability?

The upcoming Triumph motorcycle is likely to be up for grabs in the global markets by early 2023 and arrive in India a few months later. It should cost around £4,500 (roughly Rs. 4.5 lakh).