Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 8,362

Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 01:24 pm

Due to the increased cost of raw materials and transportation, Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of its Classic 350 bike in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by up to Rs. 8,362 and now starts at Rs. 1,79,782. The popular cruiser motorcycle also saw an increase in prices by up to Rs. 5,992 in April this year.

Design

The bike has an analog instrument console and halogen headlight

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits on a single downtube frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a lengthy exhaust, raised handlebars, and rounded mirrors. The bike packs an analog instrument console, a circular halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on spoked/alloy wheels. It has a 13.5-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 195kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 19hp, 346cc engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 19.1hp at 5,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single/dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing

Following the price-revision, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1,79,782 for the single-channel ABS version and goes up to Rs. 2,06,962 for the Stealth Black and Chrome Black color variants equipped with dual-channel ABS.