Royal Enfield registers 'Scram' motorcycle name in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 24, 2021, 06:41 pm

Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler could be in the works

Royal Enfield has registered a new 'Scram' motorcycle name in India, hinting at the launch of a 650cc scrambler in the country. The motorcycle should use the same platform as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and have a rounded headlight as well as spoked wheels. It is expected to draw power from a 648cc, parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike might have a semi-digital instrument console

The Royal Enfield Scram should sit on a tubular steel frame with bolted trussing and have a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, a rounded headlight, and minimal bodywork. The bike might pack a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and ride on spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information

It will be fueled by a 47hp, 648cc engine

The Royal Enfield Scram will likely draw power from a BS6-compliant 648cc, air-and-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 47hp at 7,150rpm and a peak torque of 52Nm at 5,250rpm.

Safety

It is likely to have disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Scram is expected to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Scram: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Royal Enfield Scram in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, going by the pricing of the Interceptor 650, it should cost around Rs. 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).