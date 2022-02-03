Auto

2022 BMW M2 previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Feb 03, 2022

2022 BMW M2 found testing; design revealed (Photo credit: Autocar)

German automaker BMW is expected to unveil its second-generation M2 car later this year. It should also arrive in India. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spied testing, revealing its important design details. The images suggest that it will have a sharp-looking grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a lowered ride height, among others.

The BMW M2 is a good-looking vehicle with great performance and lots of features. The introduction of its new version should raise its appeal in the international markets.

When the new-generation four-wheeler comes to India, a lot of buyers should be interested. The competition in the luxury car segment will also be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car will have lengthy bonnet and four exhaust tips

The 2022 BMW M2 will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, a sharp-looking grille, aggressively-styled bumpers, and a large air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillamps, and four exhaust tips will grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It will run on a 400hp, S58 engine

The new BMW M2 might be fueled by a dialed-downed version of the S58, straight-six turbocharged engine that will make around 400hp of power. Transmission duties will be handled by manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors The four-wheeler will get a multifunctional steering and multiple airbags

The upcoming BMW M2 is tipped to get a luxurious cabin, featuring auto climate control, a head-up display, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.

Information 2022 BMW M2: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the new BMW M2 will be disclosed at the time of unveiling. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the current model, which begins at Rs. 84.35 lakh (ex-showroom).