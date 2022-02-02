Auto

Over 1 lakh units of Royal Enfield Classic 350 manufactured

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 02, 2022, 09:27 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Classic 350 sets new production milestone (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

In a proud achievement for Chennai-based Royal Enfield, the Classic 350 motorbike, launched in India in September 2021, has hit the one lakh unit production milestone. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports a retro-inspired design and gets a semi-digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 20.2hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Classic 350 is Royal Enfield's highest-selling model in India and is also up for grabs in select overseas markets like the UK, Thailand, Australia, and South Korea, among others. The vehicle's latest production milestone is a testimony to its popularity among customers.

The two-wheeler is also priced competitively in our market and rivals the likes of Jawa 42 and Benelli Imperiale 400.

Design The bike has a 13-liter fuel tank and round headlight

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is built on a twin downtube frame and sports split-style seats, a circular headlight as well as mirrors, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a lengthy exhaust. The motorcycle packs a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation support, and rides on spoked/alloy wheels. It weighs 195kg and can store 13 liters of fuel.

Information It is fueled by a 20hp, 349cc engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a BS6-compliant 349.3cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill puts out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm.

Safety It gets dual rear shock absorbers

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and a single/dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers with 6-step preload adjustability on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing

In India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 begins at Rs. 1.87 lakh for the base model and goes up to Rs. 2.18 lakh for the top-spec variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).