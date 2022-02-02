Auto

Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition launched at Rs. 6.79 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 02, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki launches its Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition in India (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition motorcycle in India. Only 20 units are available here. The vehicle sports a "Candy Diamond Brown" paintwork, a special 50th Anniversary logo on the fuel tank, golden wheels, a new textured leather cover for the seat, a chromed pillion grab rail, and special emblems on sides. However, the two-wheeler's mechanicals and features remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition debuted in the global markets in January and pays tribute to the 1972 Kawasaki Z1.

The Z650RS is a very popular motorbike in India and the introduction of its celebratory model here should raise its demand among buyers. It will rack up quite a few sales on our shores and raise the competition in the market.

Design The bike has 17-inch wheels and full-LED illumination

The Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition is built on a high-tensile steel frame and sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a pillion grab rail, an underbelly exhaust, a flat-type seat, and round mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch spoke-like alloy wheels. It tips the scales at 192kg and can store 12 liters of fuel.

Information It is powered by a 67hp, 649cc engine

The Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition is fueled by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 67.3hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,700rpm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the rider's safety, the Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link unit with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary edition sports a price figure of Rs. 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This makes it Rs. 7,000 more expensive than the standard model. Its bookings are open and deliveries will start next month.