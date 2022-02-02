Auto

Aston Martin DBX707 SUV, with performance upgrades, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 02, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

Aston Martin reveals its DBX707 SUV (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

British automaker Aston Martin has finally revealed its DBX707 ultra-high-performance SUV. Its production will commence in the first quarter of this year. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design, a revised suspension setup, and a luxurious cabin loaded with features. It draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that puts out a maximum power of 697hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aston Martin claims that the DBX707 is the world's only luxury performance SUV that can do a proper high-rev launch. The vehicle should attract a lot of buyers in the international markets.

If the car is introduced in India, the competition in the luxury four-wheeler segment will be raised. It will take on rivals like Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Roma.

Exteriors The car has soft-close doors and four exhaust tips

Aston Martin DBX707 has a muscular bonnet, a large grille, LED headlights with redesigned DRLs, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by roof rails, soft-close doors, ORVMs, and 22/23-inch wheels. A raked windscreen, wraparound LED taillamps, a high-mounted lip spoiler, a large diffuser, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear. It also gets dark chrome and satin trim for a monochromatic effect.

Interiors The SUV gets multiple airbags and electrically-adjustable seats

Aston Martin DBX707 has a luxurious cabin, featuring 16-way electrically-adjustable Sport/Comfort seats, three types of upholstery, switchgear with a dark chrome finish, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Performance It attains a top speed of 310.6km/h

Aston Martin DBX707 runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that makes 697hp/900Nm. The mill is linked to a 9-speed wet-clutch gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-97km/h in 3.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 310.6km/h. An air suspension with revised dampers, an updated Electronic Active Roll Control (eARC) system, and an electronic steering system ensure better performance.

Information Aston Martin DBX707: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Aston Martin DBX707 SUV carries a starting price tag of $232,000 (around Rs. 1.73 crore). Deliveries of the vehicle will commence there in the second quarter of this year.