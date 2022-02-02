Auto

2022 MG ZS EV previewed in spy images; launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 02, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

2022 MG ZS EV found testing; interiors revealed (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British automaker MG Motor will launch the facelifted iteration of its ZS EV SUV in India this February. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spied, revealing important details about its interiors. The pictures suggest that it will have a black interior theme, a "floating" infotainment system, and round AC vents, among other highlights.

In India, the present MG ZS EV has a 44.5kWh battery and delivers a range of 419km. Meanwhile, the upcoming model will pack a larger 51kWh battery pack and promise a range of around 480km.

When the new ZS EV is introduced here, the competition in the electric four-wheeler segment will be raised. It will go against Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai KONA Electric.

The 2022 MG ZS EV will flaunt a muscular hood, redesigned bumpers, tweaked LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a charging socket, and a body-colored panel in place of a grille. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end.

The upcoming MG ZS EV will be fueled by an electric motor paired to a 51kWh battery pack and shall deliver a range of around 480km on a single charge. However, the power figures are yet to be disclosed.

MG ZS EV will get a blacked-out 5-seater cabin with silver inserts, a sunroof, a rotary dial for transmission, circular AC vents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with contrast red stitching. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The passengers' safety will be ensured by six airbags and a rear-view camera.

MG Motor will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2022 ZS EV in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to carry a premium over the current model, which begins at Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).