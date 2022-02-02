Auto

Production of Kia Carens SUV starts in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 02, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Kia Carens SUV's production underway in India (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will finally launch its Carens SUV in India this February. In the latest development, mass production of the vehicle has commenced. As for the highlights, the car has a unique look and a spacious cabin loaded with features. It is offered with a choice of three BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Carens broke cover in December last year and is offered in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus variants.

It will be the brand's fourth model in India after the Seltos, Carnival, and the Sonet.

The four-wheeler should be priced competitively and will rival the Hyundai ALCAZAR, Mahindra Marazzo, MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

Exteriors The car is offered in eight shades

The Kia Carens sports a thin chrome bar, split-LED headlamps, LED fog lights, and a chrome-surrounded radiator grille. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper grace the rear. It is available in eight colors, including Imperial Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Gray, Clear White, and Intense Red.

Information Three engine options are offered

The Kia Carens gets three engine choices: a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 112hp/144Nm, a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 136hp/242Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that puts out 112hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets a Bose audio system and six airbags

The Kia Carens gets a 6/7-seater cabin with 64-color ambient lighting, an air purifier, roof-mounted AC vents, ventilated seats in the front row, a wireless charger, a Bose audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay support. Six airbags and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing and availability

Kia Motors will announce the pricing and availability details of the Carens at the launch event this month. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom) and its bookings are open.