Triumph Trident 660 is now Rs. 50,000 more expensive

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 01, 2022, 04:44 pm 2 min read

Triumph Trident 660 becomes costlier in India (Photo credit: Triumph)

British automaker Triumph has raised the price of its Trident 660 motorbike in India for the first time. Following the latest price-revision, the vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 50,000. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design, a full-LED lighting setup, and is fueled by a 660cc, inline 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 79.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to rising input costs, several automakers in India have raised the prices of their models and Triumph is no exception.

The Trident 660 now offers good looks and great performance for quite a hefty price-tag. This may prompt buyers to wait for discounts or opt for other brands.

The two-wheeler takes on rivals like the Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650R.

Design The bike is offered in four color options

Triumph Trident 660 sits on a tubular steel perimeter frame and has a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, underbelly exhaust, high-set handlebar, and a round headlamp. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-ready digital instrument console, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It is offered in four shades, including Sapphire Black, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, and Crystal White.

Information It runs on an 80hp, 660cc engine

Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc, inline 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The motor generates a maximum power of 79.8hp at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information Triumph Trident 660: Pricing

After the latest price-hike in India, the Triumph Trident 660 sports a price-figure of Rs. 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The middleweight roadster bike was introduced on our shores in April last year.