Yamaha FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected scooter, with retro looks, breaks cover
Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected scooter in Indonesia. It is unclear whether it will arrive in India. As for the highlights, the scooter has a retro-inspired look and offers lots of features including a digital instrument cluster and an LED headlight. It draws power from a hybrid powertrain that puts out a maximum power of 8.3hp.
Why does this story matter?
- The Yamaha FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected is a distant cousin of the Fascino Hybrid sold in India. Its combination of good looks and excellent performance should draw in a lot of buyers in Indonesia.
- The chances of the FAZZIO's arrival on our shores are slim. However, if it does arrive here, the competition in the scooter segment will be raised.
The scooter has 12-inch wheels and a single-piece seat
The FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs an LED headlight, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, a keyless lock/unlock system, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. It has a 17.8-liter under-seat storage compartment and a 5.1-liter fuel tank.
It is powered by an 8hp, 125cc engine
The FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected is fueled by a 124.86cc single-cylinder engine with the brand's Blue Core Hybrid technology. The powertrain makes 8.3hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 10.6Nm. The motor is linked to a CVT gearbox.
It gets a front disc brake
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the hybrid scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing on the rear end.
Yamaha FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected: Pricing and availability
In Indonesia, the Yamaha FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected bears a price-tag of IDR 21,700,000 (around Rs. 1.12 lakh). However, the brand is yet to announce the details related to the scooter's availability in India.