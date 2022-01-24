Auto

Yamaha FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected scooter, with retro looks, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 24, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

Yamaha reveals its FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected scooter (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected scooter in Indonesia. It is unclear whether it will arrive in India. As for the highlights, the scooter has a retro-inspired look and offers lots of features including a digital instrument cluster and an LED headlight. It draws power from a hybrid powertrain that puts out a maximum power of 8.3hp.

The Yamaha FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected is a distant cousin of the Fascino Hybrid sold in India. Its combination of good looks and excellent performance should draw in a lot of buyers in Indonesia.

The chances of the FAZZIO's arrival on our shores are slim. However, if it does arrive here, the competition in the scooter segment will be raised.

Design The scooter has 12-inch wheels and a single-piece seat

The FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs an LED headlight, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, a keyless lock/unlock system, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. It has a 17.8-liter under-seat storage compartment and a 5.1-liter fuel tank.

The FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected is fueled by a 124.86cc single-cylinder engine with the brand's Blue Core Hybrid technology. The powertrain makes 8.3hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 10.6Nm. The motor is linked to a CVT gearbox.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the hybrid scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing on the rear end.

In Indonesia, the Yamaha FAZZIO Hybrid-Connected bears a price-tag of IDR 21,700,000 (around Rs. 1.12 lakh). However, the brand is yet to announce the details related to the scooter's availability in India.