Auto

BMW M3 Touring teased; global debut later this year

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 24, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

BMW M3 Touring previewed in teaser images (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW will unveil its M3 Touring model in the global markets in the coming months. It might debut in India as well. In the latest development, the brand has released teaser images of the upcoming vehicle, highlighting key design details. The images indicate that it will have a large kidney grille, roof rails, multi-spoke wheels, and quad exhaust tips, among other features.

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW M3 Touring will be a performance estate based on the 3 Series (facelift) and should offer a good combination of head-turning looks, new-age features, and thumping power.

It should emerge as a popular model in the international markets, and on its arrival in India, it will raise the competition in the country. It will go against rivals such as the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate.

Exteriors The car will sport a lengthy bonnet and L-shaped taillights

Photo credit: BMW

The BMW M3 Touring will flaunt a huge bonnet, a massive kidney grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, wrap-around L-shaped taillamps, and four exhaust tips will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It will attain a top-speed of 250km/h

BMW M3 Touring will be fueled by a 3.0-liter, in-line, 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine that makes 503hp/650Nm. The mill will be linked to an automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle will hit a top-speed of 250km/h.

Interiors It will get a curved display and multiple airbags

The BMW M3 Touring is tipped to have a luxurious cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should house a curved display for the digital instrument cluster and iDrive 8 infotainment panel. The passengers' safety might be ensured by multiple airbags, EBD, a rear-view camera, and ABS.

Information BMW M3 Touring: Pricing and availability

In the US, the BMW M3 Touring should carry a premium over the M3 Competition xDrive Sedan which starts at $77,100 (around Rs. 57.5 lakh). However, the official details will be announced at the time of launch in the coming months.