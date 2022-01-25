Auto

Jeep Compass e-Hybrid SUV breaks cover in the UK

Jan 25, 2022

Jeep reveals Compass e-Hybrid SUV in the UK (Photo credit: Jeep)

US automaker Jeep has introduced its Compass e-Hybrid SUV in the UK. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features, including adaptive cruise control. It is fueled by a mild-hybrid powertrain and delivers a claimed range of around 17km/liter. Meanwhile, the four-wheeler's arrival in India seems unclear.

Jeep has been retailing the Compass SUV in India for quite some time. If this new variant is introduced here, the vehicle's sales should go up.

Further, on its arrival on our shores, the competition in the SUV segment will be raised to a great extent. It will take on the likes of Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV700.

Exteriors The car has black wheels and LED headlights

The Jeep Compass e-Hybrid has a sculpted bonnet, a 7-slot black grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, ORVMs, and blacked-out alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It runs on a 148hp mild-hybrid powertrain

Jeep Compass e-Hybrid runs on a 128.2hp/240Nm, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to an electric motor (19.7hp/55Nm), a 7-speed DCT gearbox, and a small battery pack. The battery gets charged via regenerative braking and can run the vehicle even when the engine is turned off.

Interiors The SUV gets a dual-pane sunroof and a 360-degree-view camera

The Jeep Compass e-Hybrid has a spacious cabin, featuring a dual-pane sunroof, auto climate control, a large center console, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. It houses a digital driver's display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology. For the passengers' safety, lane-keep assist, a 360-degree-view camera, pilot assist, and automatic emergency braking are available.

Information Jeep Compass e-Hybrid: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Jeep Compass e-Hybrid carries a starting price-tag of £32,895 (around Rs. 33.2 lakh) and goes up to £36,895 (roughly Rs. 37.23 lakh). Details regarding its availability in India are currently scarce.