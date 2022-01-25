Jeep Compass e-Hybrid SUV breaks cover in the UK
US automaker Jeep has introduced its Compass e-Hybrid SUV in the UK. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features, including adaptive cruise control. It is fueled by a mild-hybrid powertrain and delivers a claimed range of around 17km/liter. Meanwhile, the four-wheeler's arrival in India seems unclear.
Why does this story matter?
- Jeep has been retailing the Compass SUV in India for quite some time. If this new variant is introduced here, the vehicle's sales should go up.
- Further, on its arrival on our shores, the competition in the SUV segment will be raised to a great extent. It will take on the likes of Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV700.
The car has black wheels and LED headlights
The Jeep Compass e-Hybrid has a sculpted bonnet, a 7-slot black grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, ORVMs, and blacked-out alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
It runs on a 148hp mild-hybrid powertrain
Jeep Compass e-Hybrid runs on a 128.2hp/240Nm, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to an electric motor (19.7hp/55Nm), a 7-speed DCT gearbox, and a small battery pack. The battery gets charged via regenerative braking and can run the vehicle even when the engine is turned off.
The SUV gets a dual-pane sunroof and a 360-degree-view camera
The Jeep Compass e-Hybrid has a spacious cabin, featuring a dual-pane sunroof, auto climate control, a large center console, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. It houses a digital driver's display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology. For the passengers' safety, lane-keep assist, a 360-degree-view camera, pilot assist, and automatic emergency braking are available.
Jeep Compass e-Hybrid: Pricing and availability
In the UK, the Jeep Compass e-Hybrid carries a starting price-tag of £32,895 (around Rs. 33.2 lakh) and goes up to £36,895 (roughly Rs. 37.23 lakh). Details regarding its availability in India are currently scarce.