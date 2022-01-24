Auto

2022 Audi Q7 to debut in India on February 3

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Mail Jan 24, 2022, 08:19 pm 2 min read

2022 Audi Q7 will be priced at around Rs. 80 lakh (Photo credit: Audi)

German auto giant Audi will launch its new Q7 SUV in India on February 3. The 2022 model is currently up for bookings against a token amount of Rs. 5 lakh, and is offered in Premium Plus and Technology trims. The car gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, an imposing design with Matrix LED headlamps, and plenty of new-age features.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q7 is re-entering the Indian market after a gap of about two years. It was discontinued owing to the BS6 norms which were implemented from April 1, 2020 onward.

The new model boasts several upgrades and aims to attract those looking for a luxurious SUV. It will be manufactured locally at Audi's Aurangabad facility, similar to the A4, A6 and Q5 models.

Exteriors The car gets redesigned grille and Matrix LED headlamps

The new Audi Q7 flaunts a refreshed front design with its single-frame grille, Matrix LED headlamps, large air intakes housed in a redesigned front bumper, and a sculpted bonnet. The side profile reveals blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome garnish around the windows, and large alloy wheels. The rear section has wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, a silvered skid plate, and shark fin antenna.

Interiors The center console houses dual screens

The 2022 Audi Q7 has an upscale 7-seater cabin with brushed aluminium and glossy black finish, leather upholstery, 4-zone climate control, a panaromic sunroof, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. There are dual screens on the center console, including a 10.1-inch unit for multimedia functions and an 8.6-inch unit for climate control. Behind the steering wheel, there is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Power The engine is a 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged petrol unit

The 2022 Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-liter, V6 turbocharged petrol engine, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain puts out 340hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top-speed of 250km/h.

Information 2022 Audi Q7: Pricing and Availability

The official pricing details of the 2022 Audi Q7 in India will be revealed at the time of launch on February 3. However, it is expected to be priced around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom).