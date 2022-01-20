2022 Audi Q7 (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 12:26 pm 3 min read

2022 Audi Q7 (facelift) will be launched in India this month

The first-generation Audi Q7 was instrumental in making the German luxury carmaker a popular name in India with its celebrity clientele. Even the second-generation model was a decent success but was later discontinued owing to the BS6 norms. Now, Audi has once again brought back the Q7 moniker albeit with numerous updates, including a new petrol powertrain. Here's our review.

Context Why does it matter?

The Audi Q7 was discontinued in India last year but the brand has now decided to introduce the car's facelifted version here to strengthen its portfolio.

The SUV will arrive in CKD form and shall raise the competition in the luxury SUV segment which has soared in India in terms of sales volumes in the recent years.

Exteriors The car looks a lot more aggressive now

The Q7 (facelift) certainly looks a lot more aggressive now owing to the extensive list of design upgrades done to the front section. The huge new grille outlined in chrome gives the Q7 immense presence on the road while the new Matrix LED headlights add to the premium quotient. Elsewhere, new 19-inch alloy wheels and new LED taillights round off the changes.

Interiors The center console comprises dual screens

Audi has also given the Q7's cabin a thorough update. It is now similar to the A8 in terms of luxury and design. Your attention is drawn toward the dual screens on the center console where a 10.1-inch unit is for the basic multimedia functions while the lower 8.6-inch unit is for the climate control. Quality of materials on offer is excellent too.

Space The rear seat is ideal for being chauffeur driven

For any luxury SUV, the rear seat is the most important place due to an increasing number of owners preferring to be chauffeur driven. In the Q7 (facelift), the rear seat offers comfortable seating for three passengers along with very good thigh support. The headroom and legroom is excellent too. With the third-row seats folded down, the boot capacity is an impressive 865-liter.

Features From a 360-degree view camera to a 19-speaker audio system

Audi has packed in a lot of technology and equipment in the Q7 (facelift) starting with the aforementioned dual screens, a digital instrument cluster, 4-zone climate control, wireless charging, dual powered front seats with driver side memory function, and a panoramic sunroof. You also get rear-seat entertainment screens, ambient lighting, a 360-degree view camera, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and eight airbags.

Performance New V6 petrol powertrain is smooth and refined

Underneath the hood lies a new 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol motor which develops 340hp/500Nm. Standard is the Quattro all-wheel-drive system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Power delivery is very strong along with excellent refinement levels. The SUV also cruises effortlessly. Despite its size, the Q7 (facelift) is very easy to drive along with nimble handling. Air suspension provides a pliant ride.

Our estimate How much will it cost?

The Q7 (facelift) will be locally-assembled in India and we expect a price-tag in the region of Rs. 80-90 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence, its competitive pricing would give it an edge over others while maintaining a high equipment list. Overall, the Audi Q7 (facelift) is now a much more appealing proposition due to its powerful engine, enhanced looks, and its impressive comfort levels.

What works and what doesn't Audi Q7 (facelift): At a glance Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium styling Enhanced equipment list High quality interiors Excellent comfort levels Impressive performance Bad Stuff: Lacks a diesel engine option