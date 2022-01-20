Tata Motors cars are up to Rs. 22,000 more expensive

Tata Motors cars are up to Rs. 22,000 more expensive

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 20, 2022, 11:20 am 2 min read

Due to rising input costs, homegrown automaker Tata Motors has raised the prices of its cars in India this January. The portfolio includes models such as the Tiago, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Nexon and Tigor, among others. The vehicles have become costlier by up to Rs. 22,000. No changes have been made to the design and specifications of the four-wheelers.

Tata Motors is the newest brand to join the growing list of carmakers that have increased the prices of their models in India this year. The rising cost of raw materials is believed to be the key reason.

The cars have received a substantial price-hike, which might result in demand going down as customers may wait for discounts and offers in the future.

Car #1 Tata Tiago is costlier by Rs. 22,000

The Tata Tiago has a sporty design, featuring a chromed grille, a roof-mounted antenna, swept-back halogen headlamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with two airbags and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. It draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron engine available in two tunes: 84.48hp/113Nm and 72.4hp/95Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Car #2 Tata Punch is Rs. 15,900 more expensive

Tata Punch flaunts a cascading grille, roof rails, projector headlights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. It has a 5-seater cabin with two airbags, automatic climate control, a rear-view camera, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. The vehicle runs on a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 84.48hp and a peak torque of 113Nm.

Car #3 Tata Harrier is costlier by Rs. 15,000

The Tata Harrier has a cascading grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and projector headlamps. Five seats, a rear-view camera, an 8.8-inch infotainment console, and six airbags are available inside. The four-wheeler is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 167.63hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox.

Car #4 Tata Safari is Rs. 15,000 more expensive

The Tata Safari boasts a chrome garnished grille, projector headlamps, a rear spoiler, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there are six airbags, ventilated seats, a rear-view camera, and an 8.8-inch infotainment console. The SUV draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 167.62hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.