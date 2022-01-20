ISUZU V-Cross becomes costlier in India by Rs. 2 lakh

ISUZU V-Cross becomes costlier in India by Rs. 2 lakh

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 12:40 am 2 min read

ISUZU V-Cross receives price-hike in India (Photo credit: ISUZU)

Japanese automaker ISUZU has hiked the prices of its V-Cross pick-up truck in India. As per the cost-revision, the 4x2 AT trim of the vehicle has become costlier by up to Rs. 2 lakh in the country and it now starts at Rs. 21.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). ISUZU has also increased the costs of the Hi-Lander trim by up to Rs. 2 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

ISUZU had launched its V-Cross model in India in May last year and it has now received a significant price-hike of Rs. 2 lakh. The revision comes right before the launch of its rival, the Toyota Hilux.

Last week, the automobile giant had also increased the prices of its D-MAX and MU-X models in the country by up to Rs. 2.09 lakh.

Exteriors The vehicle has bi-LED projector headlamps with DRLs

Photo credit: ISUZU

The ISUZU V-Cross sports a muscular bonnet, a large grille, bi-LED projector headlamps with DRLs, side steppers for easy ingress and egress, a shark fin antenna, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by chrome-finished ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle measures 5,295x1,860x1,840mm and has a wheelbase of 3,095mm.

Information It is equipped with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox

The ISUZU V-Cross draws power from a 1.9-liter diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 163hp and a peak torque of 360Nm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox, depending on the variant.

Interiors It has impact-absorbing chassis for safety

Photo credit: ISUZU

The ISUZU V-Cross flaunts a comfortable 5-seater cabin with a power-adjustable driver's seat, leather upholstery, surround sound speakers, auto cruise control, and a start-stop push button. It is also equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console which offers support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it has airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and an impact-absorbing chassis.

Information ISUZU V-Cross: Pricing details

Following the revision, the ISUZU V-Cross 4x2 AT variant is priced in the range of Rs. 21.98-25.49 lakh. The Hi-Lander model, meanwhile, carries an updated price-tag of Rs. 18.98 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Chennai).