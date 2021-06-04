Renault cars are now costlier by up to Rs. 39,000

Renault increases prices of its BS6 cars in India

French automaker Renault has hiked the prices of all its models in India, including the KWID, Triber, Kiger, and Duster. Following the latest price-revision, the cars have become costlier by up to Rs. 39,030 and now start at Rs. 3.31 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the four-wheelers have a sporty design and run on BS6-compliant engines. Here are more details.

Renault KWID

Renault KWID is now costlier by up to Rs. 13,900 and starts at Rs. 3.31 lakh. The car has a cascading grille, roof rails, a rear spoiler, LED headlights, and designer wheels. Inside, there are five seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags. It runs on a 799cc petrol engine that makes 53.2hp/72Nm and a 999cc petrol mill that generates 67hp/91Nm.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber is now up to Rs. 20,000 more expensive and begins at Rs. 5.5 lakh. The vehicle sports a chromed grille, projector headlights with DRLs, designer wheels. It has a spacious cabin with parking sensors, four airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The car runs on a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Renault Kiger

The prices of Kiger have been hiked by up to Rs. 39,030 and it now starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh. It has a muscular hood, a chrome-finished grille, and LED headlights with DRLs, Inside, there are four airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The crossover is available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 98.6hp/152Nm and a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that generates 71hp/96Nm.

Renault Duster

After a price-hike of Rs. 13,050, the Renault Duster now starts at Rs. 9.86 lakh. The car sports projector headlights, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, auto climate control, twin airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV is offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant engines: a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol unit that generates 104.5hp/142Nm.