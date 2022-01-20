Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spied in India; launch imminent

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 12:35 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 bobber spied in India (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is expected to launch three new motorcycles this year, including the Cruiser 650, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650. Out of the three, a camouflaged test model of the Shotgun 650 has been spied testing in Chennai, revealing some of its design details. It is likely to be launched in the second half of this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield had unveiled the Shotgun 650 bobber in concept form last year at the 2021 EICMA show in Italy.

The production model will offer a neo-retro look, a low-slung bobber stance, a twin-parallel engine, and a range of safety features.

The two-wheeler will be an eye-candy for motorcycle enthusiasts and depending on its price-point, it will give fair competition to other premium bikes.

Design The bike will offer Tripper Navigation support

Royal Enfield SG650 Concept (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a low saddle, a round headlamp, dual exhausts, a single seat, a wide handlebar, and broad rear fenders. It will be equipped with a semi-digital instrument console and a Tripper Navigation module which displays turn-by-turn navigation. The bike will also offer an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charger, and designer alloy wheels.

Information The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that currently propels the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 models. The mill delivers 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It will have inverted forks and twin shock absorbers

Photo credit: Royal Enfield

For the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will come with a disc brake on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard. The suspension duties on the bike will be handled by inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end. It may also get a few riding modes.

Information Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place in the second half of 2022. We expect it to cost under Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).