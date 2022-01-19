2022 Lexus NX 350h teased in India; pre-bookings open

2022 Lexus NX 350h teased in India; pre-bookings open

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 05:03 pm 2 min read

2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV teased in India (Photo credit: Lexus)

Japanese luxury automaker Lexus has started teasing the arrival of its new NX 350h SUV in India. Along with the teaser drop, the brand has also commenced its pre-bookings in the country. To recall, the four-wheeler was first announced globally in June last year with a bold and premium design, a Tazuna Concept-inspired cabin, and advanced safety technologies.

Facebook Post Take a look at the official teaser

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Lexus NX 350h will arrive as a luxury SUV in India based on the GA-K version of Toyota's New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform.

According to Lexus India's President Naveen Soni, the NX line-up is popular in India because of its spacious functionalities, sportiness, and agility, and the new model is expected to set a new benchmark in the luxury SUV segment.

Exteriors The SUV has a blacked-out spindle grille

Photo credit: Lexus

The 2022 Lexus NX 350h flaunts an aggressive front fascia, sleek headlights with L-shaped DRLs, C-shaped air vents, and a large blacked-out spindle grille. The sides are flanked by sharp creases, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer wheels. On the rear, it has an elongated lightbar with L-shaped taillamps and the company's branding. It measures 4,661x1,865x1,661mm and has a wheelbase of 2,690mm.

Information It will be fueled by a 2.5-liter engine

In India, the 2022 Lexus NX 350h will be powered by a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to two electric motors, an electronically-controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT), and paddle shifters. The powertrain generates 242hp of maximum power.

Interiors It provides pre-crash safety and radar cruise control

Photo credit: Lexus

The 2022 Lexus NX 350h offers a Tazuna concept-based dual-tone cabin featuring a 10-speaker premium sound system, a 14.0-inch navigation system, and a 9.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, it gets advanced driver assistance technology, radar cruise control, ABS with EBD, pre-crash safety, parking cameras, cross-traffic alert and traction control, among other features.

Information 2022 Lexus NX 350h: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the 2022 Lexus NX 350h in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in the UK, the vehicle starts at around £39,250 (roughly Rs. 39.8 lakh).