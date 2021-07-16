2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 11:20 am

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is available in India in a single 'Launch Edition' trim

Few cars carry such a burden of expectations like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Each generation has been dubbed as the 'Best car in the world' and with the latest model, Mercedes-Benz has pulled out all the stops to create its most technologically advanced car ever. The 2021 S-Class debuts path-breaking technology along with having even more luxury and comfort. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car is longer and wider than the earlier model

The new S-Class is 34mm longer and 22mm wider than its predecessor and only the long wheelbase model is available in India. In terms of design, the S-Class is now sportier thanks to AMG exterior details like the protruding front bumper and the 20-inch alloy wheels. That said, the design still flaunts elegance and has immense road presence, much like its predecessors.

Interiors

The cabin has a button-free center console

Inside, Mercedes-Benz has taken luxury and technology to new heights thanks to a myriad of sophisticated features. However, the first impression that you get is of the simplicity of the cabin design courtesy the button-free center console. The massive OLED touchscreen is the nerve center of the car while the high quality materials and top-notch craftsmanship will impress one and all.

Space

It boasts a longer wheelbase compared to the outgoing model

Compared to the outgoing model, the new S-Class gets a 51mm longer wheelbase which enables it to have a spacious cabin. The rear seats are extremely cosseting and have a heated cushion to rest your head on. The seats have a 10-massage program. The company has also offered an ENERGIZING vitality program, which includes an on-board fragrance dispenser and active ambient lighting.

Features

From rear entertainment system to a 4D audio system

No other luxury car offers as many features as the new S-Class. The long list includes a 12.3-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen with the latest MBUX infotainment system, massage programs, navigation, and driver assistance features. You also get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, twin sunroofs, rear entertainment system, a Burmester 4D surround sound system, 3D driver's display, 4-zone climate control and digital headlamps, among others.

Performance

The sedan provides rear-axle steering which cuts the turning circle

We drove the S450 petrol which has a 3.0-liter turbocharged motor producing 367hp/500Nm. It also gets the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system along with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The new S-Class has a rear-axle steering which makes the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to cut the turning circle. We found the petrol engine to be extremely refined and smooth, while being extremely powerful.

Ride quality

The car cruises effortlessly while having less body roll

Standard in the new S-Class is the electronic air suspension along with drive mode settings to alter throttle response and increase/decrease the ground clearance. The new version does retain the pliant ride quality and comfort for which the S-Class is famous for. The car cruises effortlessly and is now much easier to drive thanks to less body roll around the corners.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is available in India in a single 'Launch Edition' trim and it is nearly sold out. Being a CBU import, the S450 petrol is priced at Rs. 2.19 crore (ex-showroom) and that makes it more expensive than its rivals. However, the new S-Class does justify its pricing with an unbeatable combination of luxury, comfort, technology, and driving experience.