Auto

Aprilia Tuono 250 debuts as GPR 250S in Chinese market

Aprilia Tuono 250 debuts as GPR 250S in Chinese market

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 10, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The GPR 250S shares its underpinning with the GPR 250R supersport (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Italian automaker Aprilia has launched the Tuono 250 model in the Chinese market as the GPR 250S. The bike acts as a streetfighter alternative to the GPR 250R quarter-liter supersport launched last year. It features a digital instrument cluster but without any connectivity options and draws design cues from its bigger sibling, the Tuono 660.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aprilia has a history of creating capable motorcycles for use on streets and racetracks. The Italian bikemaker designed the Tuono series of bikes as a more relaxed alternative to the track-focused RS series.

The GPR 250S acts as a perfect step-up over its beginner-friendly Tuono 125 within the company's portfolio.

However, the bike is unlikely to make its debut in India anytime soon.

Design The bike features all-LED lighting and digital instrument cluster

The Aprilia GPR 250S features an aggressive design with a sculpted fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a split-type headlamp unit housed in a semi-faired body. The bike gets all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, an under-belly plastic cowl, a wide handlebar, and large mirrors. It rides on 17-inch wheels and tips the scale at 145kg.

Information It is fueled by a 249cc single-cylinder engine

The Aprilia GPR 250S is powered by the same 249cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that we have seen on the GPR 250R. It makes 27.4hp/21.5Nm. The quarter-liter motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike is offered with dual-channel ABS for improved braking

To ensure rider's safety, Aprilia has equipped the GPR 250S with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking and handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a 41mm upside-down fork at the front and a mono-shock unit paired with an asymmetrical swingarm at the rear.

Information Aprilia GPR 250S: Pricing and availability

The Aprilia GPR 250S carries a price tag of CNY 24,800 (approximately Rs. 2.85 lakh) in the Chinese market. While the company has plans to launch a 250-300cc motorcycle in India, it is very unlikely for the GPR 250S to reach our shores.