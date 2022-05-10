Aprilia Tuono 250 debuts as GPR 250S in Chinese market
Italian automaker Aprilia has launched the Tuono 250 model in the Chinese market as the GPR 250S. The bike acts as a streetfighter alternative to the GPR 250R quarter-liter supersport launched last year. It features a digital instrument cluster but without any connectivity options and draws design cues from its bigger sibling, the Tuono 660.
- Aprilia has a history of creating capable motorcycles for use on streets and racetracks. The Italian bikemaker designed the Tuono series of bikes as a more relaxed alternative to the track-focused RS series.
- The GPR 250S acts as a perfect step-up over its beginner-friendly Tuono 125 within the company's portfolio.
- However, the bike is unlikely to make its debut in India anytime soon.
The Aprilia GPR 250S features an aggressive design with a sculpted fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a split-type headlamp unit housed in a semi-faired body. The bike gets all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, an under-belly plastic cowl, a wide handlebar, and large mirrors. It rides on 17-inch wheels and tips the scale at 145kg.
The Aprilia GPR 250S is powered by the same 249cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that we have seen on the GPR 250R. It makes 27.4hp/21.5Nm. The quarter-liter motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
To ensure rider's safety, Aprilia has equipped the GPR 250S with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking and handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a 41mm upside-down fork at the front and a mono-shock unit paired with an asymmetrical swingarm at the rear.
The Aprilia GPR 250S carries a price tag of CNY 24,800 (approximately Rs. 2.85 lakh) in the Chinese market. While the company has plans to launch a 250-300cc motorcycle in India, it is very unlikely for the GPR 250S to reach our shores.