Auto

Triumph teases Tiger 1200 bike in India; launch imminent

Triumph teases Tiger 1200 bike in India; launch imminent

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 27, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

Triumph Tiger 1200 is backed by a 1,160cc engine (Photo credit: Triumph)

British automaker Triumph has put out a teaser for its Tiger 1200 motorcycle in India, hinting at its imminent launch here. It is offered in two variants, Rally and GT, in the global markets. As for the highlights, the motorbike has an aggressive design, offers several electronic riding aids, and is fueled by a 1,160cc, inline-three cylinder engine that puts out 147hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Triumph Tiger 1200 offers good looks, many features, and a powerful Euro 5-compliant engine. Several buyers on our shores should have a look at this vehicle.

Both the variants of the adventure tourer should be up for grabs in India. It will take on rivals such as the Ducati Multistrada V4 and BMW R 1250 GS.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Design The motorbike has full-LED illumination and a windscreen

Triumph Tiger 1200 has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, high-mounted exhaust, an adjustable windscreen, and a prominent beak. The motorcycle packs a 7.0-inch TFT instrument panel with support for the 'My Triumph' connectivity system, and a full-LED lighting setup. The GT model has 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels, while the off-road-biased Rally variant gets 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked rims.

Information It runs on a 147hp, 1,160cc engine

Triumph Tiger 1200 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,160cc, inline-three cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 147hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 130Nm at 7,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Tiger 1200 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, traction control, and lane assist. It also gets blind-spot detection and riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 49mm inverted forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear.

Information Triumph Tiger 1200: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the vehicle had started on our shores last year.