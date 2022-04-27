Auto

2023 Mercedes-AMG C43, with sporty looks and better performance, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 27, 2022, 10:11 am 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 is backed by a 402hp mild-hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2023 iteration of its AMG C43 sedan. It will be up for grabs in the US later this year. As for the highlights, the car bears a refreshed look and an updated cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is fueled by a mild-hybrid powertrain that churns out a maximum power of 402hp.

The new Mercedes-AMG C43 offers good looks, lots of features, and decent performance. A lot of customers in the global markets should be interested in getting their hands on this four-wheeler.

If this model makes its way to our shores, it will probably be a completely built unit (CBU). The rivalry in the market will be raised significantly.

Exteriors The car sports a Panamericana grille and quad exhaust tips

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a large Panamericana grille, swept-back headlights, a wide air dam, and blacked-out trim pieces. On the sides, it is flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 18- to 20-inch wheels. A sleek trunk-mounted spoiler, wraparound taillamps, and four circular exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the car.

Interiors The sedan gets a flat-bottom steering wheel

The new Mercedes-AMG C43 has a luxurious cabin, featuring sporty AMG seats, red stitching, AMG sport pedals, circular AC vents, a large center console, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Performance It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds

Mercedes-AMG C43 runs on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup makes 402hp/500Nm, and comes linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds and has a top-speed of 265km/h. Rear-axle steering, AMG Ride Control, and five ride modes (Race Start, Sport, Sport+, Individual, and Comfort) ensure better performance.

Information 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $60,000 (roughly Rs. 46 lakh). The car will arrive at dealerships across the country later this year.