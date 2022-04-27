Auto

Third-generation Range Rover Sport SUV to debut on May 10

Apr 27, 2022

2022 Range Rover Sport will be based on MLA Flex architecture. Representative image (Photo credit: Land Rover)

British SUV marque Land Rover is getting ready to unveil its third-generation Range Rover Sport on May 10. It should also arrive in India. For the past five years, the Sport model has outsold the standard Range Rover by more than 40%. It will be a radically different SUV compared to the outgoing model with new MLA Flex underpinnings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Range Rover Sport has been a bestseller for the Jaguar Land Rover group along with the smaller Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

The third generation of the SUV has been a much-awaited car in the global markets and will replace the 10-year-old current model.

The new architecture will substantially enhance the dynamic credentials of the SUV.

Exteriors The car will have LED headlights and multi-spoke wheels

The grille and LED headlight arrangement on the new Range Rover Sport are expected to be thinner, like the one on Velar. It will also bear more angular and aggressive air dams. It will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillights are likely to be available on the rear.

Performance It will be offered with two V8 engine options

A 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine is likely to be carried over from the current Range Rover Sport. It generates 575hp/700Nm, propels the SUV from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, and allows it to hit a top speed of 283km/h. Thanks to a powertrain-sharing agreement between Jaguar Land Rover and BMW, a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 mill from BMW's M division might also feature in the SUV.

Interiors The SUV will get ventilated seats and a wireless charger

The 2022 Range Rover sport is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring a head-up display, auto climate control, ventilated leather seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information 2022 Range Rover Sport: Pricing and availability

There's no official word on the pricing of the 2022 Range Rover Sport as of now. However, considering the prices of the current generation model, we can expect the new car to start at around £65,000 (around Rs. 63.4 lakh).